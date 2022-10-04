Lavina Mae (Dinie) Clark passed away at home Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at age 99. She was born in St. Joseph on Jan. 28, 1923. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church with many friends she respected and adored. Her greatest love and joy may have been children, especially babies. She volunteered in the church nursery for many years.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 62 years, L. Frank Clark, former Chief of the St. Joseph Fire Department; and a son, David Wayne Clark. Her parents were Abigail Poe Seddon and Joseph Albert Seddon. She had a brother, Alvin Seddon, and a sister, Charlotte Seddon Kent. Also, previously passed are her first daughter-in-law, Linda Gross Clark, a grandchild, Christopher Moores, and a great-grandson, Alex Stoll.
She is survived by six children, L. Frank Clark, Dennis (Julia) Clark in Alexandria, Virginia, Gary Clark, Rick (Jean) Clark, Yvonne (Tim) Moores, and Bill Clark. She has 10 surviving grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a good cause of your choice.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Community of Christ Church - Abundant Life Center at 5130 Faraon St., St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Clark will be cremated following services.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
