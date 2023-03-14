Clark, Juanita 1940-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Mar 14, 2023 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Clark, Juanita 1940-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A. Juanita Clark, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at her residence.Juanita was born to the late Claude and Jessie Sizemore on March 12, 1940, in the Kirksville, Missouri, area.During her working career, she was an instructor for children with disabilities in a public school system.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy; son, Willie; brothers, LeRoy and Andy; and sister, Sara.She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Moyer; brothers, Joe and Alfred Sizemore; sister, Selena Clark; grandchildren, Tonya, Clinton and Shelby; and two great-grandchildren.Mrs. Clark has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.A memorial service and inurnment will take place in Winston, Oregon, at a later date.www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy School Systems Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, March 14, 2023 Late Notices, March 10, 2023 Late Notices, March 9, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice officer charged with DWIWestern-style wagon offers new local glamping optionSt. Joseph put in national spotlight thanks to upcoming sporting eventsTiny homes, big questionsCommunity responding to appeal to rescue historic buildingSuspect in custody after two Missouri officers were shot Sunday nightHerpes vaccine trials a positive sign for futureFebruary restaurant inspectionsSt. Joseph residents and locations to star in movieCity set to replace two bridges
