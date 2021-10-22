Dawn Rana Clark, 50, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in St. Joseph. She was born May 28, 1971, in St.Joseph. She was a homemaker who enjoyed watching crime shows, Law and Order and Criminal Minds. She loved flowers and beautiful things, especially her kids.
Dawn was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Proctor.
Survivors include mother, Cathy (Danny Lee) Perry, St. Joseph; father, Raymond Sprague, Lathrop, Missouri; daughter, Angela Taylor, St. Joseph; sons, Jacob (Mindy) Briner of Bolckow, Missouri, and Austin Briner (Crystal Sipes) St. Joseph; grandchildren, Payton, Cayden, Athena, Daxtin, JayDen, and Kodiak; brothers, Freddie Scotton, Dean (Tina) Sprague, Chris (Robin) Sprague, William "Buck" Rhodes, and Hubert Davis; sisters, Judy (Marcelo Lopez-Martinez) Lopez, and Misty Davis; former husband, Edward Bolckow.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Dawn R. Clark memorial fund online at www.ruppfuneral.com, obituary, funeral fund, or direct to funeral home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.