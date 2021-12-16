Chris D. Clark, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
He was born in St. Joseph on Sept. 14, 1964, to Eugene and Wilma (Dowdy) Clark.
Chris was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Boy Scout Troop #31 and the Moila Shriners.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR.
Chris was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include son, Carter Clark; mother, Wilma "Willie" Clark; siblings, Vicki Rowland (Randy), Patrick Clark (Suzanne), Renee Clark (Jay), Sean Clark (Darcy), Andy Clark (Ronna), Jamie Guck (David); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Parish Rosary 5 p.m. Thursday, where the family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
