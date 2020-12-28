Clark, Calvin

Calvin Clark

BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. - Calvin Clark, age 79, of Burlington Junction, entered into peace Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Christian Church in Burlington Junction.

Visitation will be open at the Ritchie Funeral Home in Clarinda on Tuesday from Noon to 6 p.m. and also on Wednesday, one hour prior to services, at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Calvin Clark Memorial.

