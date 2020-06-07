Clark, Andrew D. 1976-2020

MAYSVILLE, Mo. -Sheriff Andrew Deric Clark, age 43, was born Sept. 11, 1976, the son of Robert Wayne and Sandra Sue (Pearl) Clark in St. Joseph and passed away serving the citizens of DeKalb County, June 3, 2020.

Andy was a graduate of Maysville High School, Class of 1994.

On Oct. 5, 2002, Andy and Jodi Taylor were united in marriage in Fairport, Missouri.

Andy was a member of Oak Christian Church and was baptized, at Fairport Baptist Church.

He was a man of many talents, as he was an insurance agent for several years, taxidermist, carpenter, and law enforcement officer.

Preceded in death by: maternal grandparents, Max and Betty Pearl; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Fern Clark; aunt, Nancy Hahn; and cousin, Alex Pearl.

Survivors include: his wife, Jodi, of the home; four children: Brianna, Brooklyn, Alexavier and Chloe; parents; brother, Scott (Teresa) Clark; mother-in-law, Kandy Owen; father-in-law, Randy Taylor; two brother-in-laws, Scott and Randall (Laney) Taylor; sister-in-law, Jasmine (Jeff) Millenbrauch; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oak Cemetery: 8875 West Highway 6 Amity, MO 64422 with Full Police Honors.

Due to COVID-19, no visitation is scheduled and social distancing must be followed at the Graveside.

Services under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home, of Maysville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions: Junior Deputy Program of DeKalb County/Oak Christian Church/Leah Mason-Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) care of: Turner Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 350 Maysville, MO 64469.

Online condolences: www.turnerfamillyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.