Ciulla, Sandra G. 1951-2021 Marshfield, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. - Sandra Gayle Ciulla, 69, Marshfield, Missouri, was born April 30, 1951, to Merle E. and Anna Belle (Adkins) Keith in St. Joseph, and departed this life March 6, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Anna Keith; and brother, Lonnie Merle Keith.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Steven Ciulla, of the home; her children, son, Jeff Kirkendoll, son, Kevin Kirkendoll, both of St. Joseph, daughter, Crystal Kirkendoll Hale, of Atchison, Kansas, and son, Chad Kirkendoll of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Zack Ellis, of Kansas City, Kansas, Ella Kirkendoll, Sophie Kirkendoll, Rikki Camerillo, Kaliff Kirkendoll, all of St. Joseph, and Kensli Anthony of Kansas City, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Guyer, of Trenton, Missouri; brother, Gary Keith, of St. Joseph; as well as a host of family and friends.

Sandy really loved her four kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Sending birthday cards all through the year and coming up with Christmas gifts for all of them gave her great pleasure.

She was a "junker" from way back. Finding junk and repurposing it was one of her favorite things to do. She started her own antique/flea market business in a converted neighborhood grocery store named "Grandy's Cellar" located in St. Joseph.

Funeral Mass was held Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial was held in Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Services were under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.