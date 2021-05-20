Cirttenden, Cynthia R. 1944-2021 Pittsboro, N.C.

PITTSBORO, N.C. - Cynthia Ragir Crittenden passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from complications due to Parkinson's Disease.

She is survived by her husband, Duane Gilbert; a brother; two children; three grandchildren; and her piano.

Born in Dallas, Texas, she spent her childhood and teenage years there. She graduated from Texas Women's University with bachelor's and master's degrees in music performance.

Married in 1965 to J. Wm. Crittenden, they lived in Houston, Texas, Durham, North Carolina, and Columbia, South Carolina, before moving to St. Joseph in 1974. Cynthia taught piano and organ at Missouri Western State College (now University) and served as substitute organist in many local churches, including the family's home church, First Christian.

She made a career change in 1980, when she began a new professional life as a travel agent for Travel & Transport. Always an intrepid traveler, she flourished as a leader of group trips and ultimately became manager of the Travel & Transport office. There she also met Duane who became her second husband several years later. Together they moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1987, where she worked in sales for U.S. Air before they bought and ran Bungey Travel in Palo Alto. They enjoyed their lives and friends in Palo Alto, including a close circle affiliated with All Saints Episcopal Church. In stepping toward retirement and longing for the trees available only in North Carolina, she and Duane moved to the Pittsboro, North Carolina, area in 2007. She continued an active role in musical life by teaching piano lessons from her home and participating in local choirs in Fearrington and at the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill. A keen observer of national news, she tuned in regularly to "Rachel" and was delighted to witness the landmark inauguration in January.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or to the music program at Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill.

Funeral arrangements are being completed for a memorial garden service after being cremated in North Carolina. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.