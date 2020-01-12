Gary L. Cindrich, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

He was born Nov. 14, 1952, in St. Joseph.

Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth (Jeschke) Cindrich.

Survivors include: children: Heather Losson (Ron), Michael Cindrich, Amy Cindrich; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Bill Cindrich (Brenda); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

