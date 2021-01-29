Cibrian, Sara L. 1978-2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Sara Lin Cibrian, age 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed peacefully Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Sara was born on April 19, 1978, to Douglas and Caroline (Middagh) Keever in Maryville, Missouri. Sara was raised in Maryville along with her older brother, Seth Keever, and her younger brother, Alex Keever, where they truly enjoyed growing up together along with all of their neighborhood friends. Sara attended Maryville High School where she excelled academically and participated in track events discus and shot put, competing at the Missouri state track meet her junior and senior years. After graduating from Maryville High School in 1996, Sara attended Northwest Missouri State University where she majored in Finance and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 2000.

After graduating Sara moved to Kansas City, where she continued her career in banking. Sara's career started in retail banking and progressed over the years to investing and wealth management. Sara worked with a great team and enjoyed those she worked with.

After moving to Kansas City, Sara met her husband, Luis Cibrian, and they were united in marriage on Aug. 10, 2004, in St. Thomas, USVI.

Sara is survived by her husband of 16 years, Luis Cibrian; her eldest son, Dominick; her youngest son, Aidan; and her daughter, Isabella Cibrian. Sara was truly blessed with a wonderful family she adored.

Sara was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Edward and Clora Keever; maternal grandparents, Clyde and Caroline Middagh; and her uncle, Clyde Middagh Jr.

Survivors in addition to her husband and children include her parents, Douglas and Caroline Keever, Maryville; brother, Seth Keever, Maryville; brother, Alex (Sariah) Keever, Kansas City; niece, Kendall Keever; nephew, Kyle Keever; and niece, Brooklyn Keever. Sara's nieces and nephew loved Auntie Sara with all of their hearts and will greatly miss her.

Sara will be missed for the way she lit up a room with love. Her personality has left an everlasting impact with everyone she met. Sara enjoyed having large family gatherings, traditions of Thanksgiving, Fourth of July parties, Easter, and Christmas, but the most important thing to her was having birthday celebrations with her children, parents, nieces, and nephews. Sara never missed these dates. Family trips were never simple. Sara always wanted to make sure everyone was invited, and this created lasting memories. Keeping family together was the most important thing for Sara.

A loving mother, a devoted wife, and a joy to be around on any occasion. Honey, you will be missed.

A ceremony will be held in April at the Parnell Cemetery in Parnell, Missouri, followed by a Celebration of Life at her favorite place, "The Farm".

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sara's remembrance to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.