Mildred Charlene Churchill, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021.

She was born Sept. 23, 1943, in St. Joseph, to Lonnie and Velma (Miller) Lykins.

She married Elmer Gene Churchill on Oct. 22, 1966. He preceded her in death on Aug. 10, 2002.

Charlene loved to crochet, make quilts, do puzzles and play cards with her grandchildren. She also loved doing genealogy, digging up family history.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Lykins and her son, Lonnie Churchill.

Survivors include: her mother, Velma Lykins; son, Elmer Gene Churchill Jr. (Donna); grandchildren: Britney, Tiann and Kassandra; great-grandchildren: Abigail, Amelia, Kourtnee, Mya, Arianna and Nevaeh; sister, Joetta Thompson; niece, Samantha Brasel-Thompson; nephew, Eugene Thompson; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church.

Inurnment: Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.