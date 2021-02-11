PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Lonnie Richard Churchill, 51, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

He was born Oct. 26, 1969, in St. Joseph, to Elmer and Mildred (Lykins) Churchill Sr.

Lonnie was a 1988 graduate of Dekalb High School.

He enjoyed spending time with his nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Churchill, Sr.; grandparents, Lonnie Lykins and Richard Churchill (Della).

Survivors include mother, Mildred Churchill; grandmother, Velma Lykins; brother Elmer (Donna) Churchill; three nieces, Britney Churchill, Tianna Churchill, and Kassandra Churchill; six great-nieces, Abigail, Amelia, Kourtnee, Mya, Arianna, and Nevaeh; aunts, uncles, cousins, many other family and friends.

Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

