Shannon Leigh Church, 39, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

She was born Dec. 1, 1981, in Quincy, Illinois, to Mary Church and Ronnie Altheide.

Shannon enjoyed spending time with her family, watching nature shows and doing crafts, with her youngest child.

Survivors include: children: Makenzie Cobern, Craig Cobern, Joseph Cobern, Chloe and Maleigha Cobern; parents; brother, Dana Church; maternal grandmother, Donna Church; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Inurnment: Curless Cemetery, at a later date.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.