Agnes Deyo Christy, 91, died Sunday May 29, 2022, at her long standing home.
A life long resident of Saint Joseph, she was a custodian for many years at Lake Contrary Elementary School - a position she loved, where she and her sister, Nina May, worked together and made an indelible impression upon all the students and staff there.
Her interests and talents were greatest as a masterful seamstress, producing innumerable works of crochet and quilting art - most of which she gave to family and friends, along with many other textiles and crafts of all kinds. Her other interests included, gardening, yard work, carpentry and the cooking of delicious food. But above all, her greatest gift to the world was the selfless, generous, compassionate giving of her own boundless love and help to anyone who was ever in need. She was definitely "A Giver". Whether that meant just listening to someone with a broken heart, visiting nursing home residents, sending someone a card in the mail, keeping you in her prayers, helping you cut your grass, working tirelessly at her church, singing in the choir or sometimes dressing in the boisterous and lighthearted clothing and make up of a clown and doing something outlandish, just to make people smile.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Christy, two brothers, Clinton and Jimmy Burns and four sisters, Margaret Osteen, Nina May Boatwright, Peggy Boatwright and Dorthy Lee Burns who died as an infant.
She is survived by three daughters: Carolyn Nuckols, Linda Bittick, Deborah Weyer, and one son Larry Christy, all of Saint Joseph, as well as numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Heaton-Bowman Funeral Home. The burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home Wednesday, June 8. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
