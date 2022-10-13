Christopher, Wilma F. 1931-2022 Turney, Mo.

TURNEY, Mo. - Wilma Fay Christopher, 91, passed away Oct. 10, 2022. She was born July 14, 1931, in Caldwell County to Thomas and Mildred (Mattox) Stinson.
The eldest of six children, Wilma attended Pleasant Grove School in Caldwell County, later graduating from Cameron High School in 1949.
She married Carl C. Christopher on Oct. 13, 1951, in Turney, Missouri, where Carl and Wilma lived throughout their lives.
Wilma is preceded by her parents; husband, Carl; and sisters, Lela Teel and Nellie Smith.
Survivors: son, Gary R. Christopher, Phoenix, Arizona; siblings, Virgil (Beverly) Stinson, Luetta Crowley, and Alta Falke.
Wilma was a member of the Turney United Methodist Church, a charter member of the Turney Historical Society, and the Lathrop Antique Car Club.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Smithville #287, Garland Chapter, serving as Worthy Matron, District Deputy Grand Matron and Grand Representative for Arizona, where she visited over 30 chapters, as she spent winters there where her son, Gary lived.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Turney United Methodist Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Oct. 13, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, Wilma requested memorials be given to the Turney Cemetery.
