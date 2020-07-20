Curtis A. Christopher, Sr., 46, of Saint Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 1, 1973, in St. Joseph, son of the late Ruth and Jack Christopher.

He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1992, and married Angela on March 26, 1993; she survives of the home.

He was a a diesel mechanic with Hawk Trucking, in St. Joseph.

He enjoyed walking and ride his bike, fishing, making people laugh, but most especially, spending time with his grand daughters.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janet Christopher.

Survivors include: wife, Angela Christopher of the home; son, Curtis (Kaitlynn) Christopher Jr.; daughters, Kinzi Christopher and Delayni Christopher; granddaughters: Graclyn, Madalynn, and Clara; brothers: Jack Christopher Jr., Mark Christopher, Pete Christopher and Tootle Christopher; sisters, Christy Barry and Misty Blackburn; and brother, Jason Phipps.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

He has been cremated, under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.