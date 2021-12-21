Telma Ionasara Christie 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her home. She was born Feb. 14, 1939, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Telma and George Frakes, Sr. She graduated from DeKalb High School and worked at Quaker Oats.
Telma was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George T. Frakes Jr.; and sister, Carol Sue McClurg.
Survivors include three sons; Damon Christie, Jim Christie (Rhonda) and Brett (Dawn) Christie all of St. Joseph; sister, Sandy Sharp, Jonesbourgh, Georgia; four grandchildren, Shae, Darion Dalton, and Keligh.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Westlawn Cemetery, Pastor Leanna VanZandt Nauman officiating.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
