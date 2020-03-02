Christie, Harold B. 1942-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Harold Burton Christie, 77, of Maryville, passed on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Maryville.

Born May 24, 1942, in Bethany, Missouri, to Ray Harvey and Edith (Damon) Christie; they preceded him in death.

Raised in New Hampton, Missouri, and graduated from the Bethany High School, class of 1960.

He had lived in Hopkins, Missouri since 1985, and moved to Maryville in 2016.

He farmed and had worked in agriculture all his life.

He had last driven a truck for River Valley Ag in Hopkins.

He previously drove a school bus, for South Harrison School District.

He raised and showed registered hogs at State fairs over the years

He had been a member at the First Christian Church, New Hampton.

He leaves: his children: Janice Elizabeth (Don) Starman, Arcadia, Iowa, Sheila Jane (Jeff) Cramer, Highland, Illinois, and Harold Wayne (Colleen) Christie, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Katlynn and Taylor Bussett; three brothers, two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at the funeral home.

Graveside committal: 4 p.m. Saturday, Foster Cemetery, New Hampton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: the American Diabetes Association.

For online condolences and guest book, visit: www.bramfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.