Christians, Dennis L. 1946-2022 Rock Port, Mo.

ROCK PORT, Mo. - Dennis L. Christians, 75, of Rock Port, Missouri, passed away April 15, 2022, at a Lincoln, Nebraska, hospital.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Bev; sons, Curt and Luke; five grandchildren; two sisters; and other family and friends.
Services with Military Honors: 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, Rock Port Memorial Building. Memorials may be directed to the Rock Port Senior Center or CARE of Atchison County.
A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
