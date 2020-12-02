Christian-Smith, Mary C. 1939-2020

Mary C. Christian-Smith, 81, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in St. Joseph. She was born Oct. 13, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mary worked at various places, including Clay Francis Grocery, Hy-Klass Grocery, Westab-Mead and K-Mart. Mary's passion was collecting and antiques. She worked for various antique shops and estate sales. She was also a counselor for the 700 Club. Mary was a Christian and attended Word of Life Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, George Blitsch and Edna Gilliland-Best, Gardner Best (step-father); her spouses, Larry R. Christian and Fred A. Smith, Jr.; and a son, Danny L. Christian.

Survivors include three children: , Debbie (Christian) Morris (Guy), Darrell Christian (Joyce) and Dirk Christian (Amanda); grandchildren, Brandy (Morris) Smart, Jessica (Morris) Gaskins, Evan Morris, Kyler Christian, Kaitlyn (Christian) Haynes, Kayla and Elise Christian and Lauren (Coomer) McReynolds; great-grandchildren, Ethan Morris, Emma Zayas, Miles Morris, Cecilia Christian, Autumn, Jay and Ayleigh McReynolds; sister-in-law, Joyce (Christian) Gilpin (Mark); and sons, Scott and Chad Magoon.

Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Ashland Cemetery. The family requests that attendees wear facial coverings.

Online condolences may be made at heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.