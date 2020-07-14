Christian, Patricia 1944-2020

MAITLAND, Mo. - Patricia A. Christian, 76, of Maitland, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the North Kansas City Hospital, with family at her side.

Patricia was born on January 29, 1944, in Nashville, Georgia. Her parents were Hiram and Irene (Mills) Luke. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her sister Lori.

She graduated from the St. Augustine School for the Deaf in Florida, and attended Gallaudet University, Washington, DC. She was a home maker.

On August 3, 1971, in South Dakota, Patricia was united in marriage to Bobby Gene Christian.

She enjoyed being married for the past 49 years; she loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved her 2 little dogs and her flowers. She was a beautiful deaf woman who loved the Lord, and people, and was full of faith and forgiveness.

She is survived by: her husband Bob, of the home; six children, Ron (Martha) Christian, Maryville, Missouri, Cindy (Larry) Huskey, Pattonsburg, Missouri, Nora Christian, Anchorage, Alaska, Jess Christian, Gardner, Kansas, Edward (Tamara) Christian, Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, and Patricia (Dennis) Ousley, Stewartsville, Missouri; two sisters: Sandra (Dennis) Kirch, New Smyrna, Florida, Romelle (Wayne) Atchley, Orange City, Florida; 23 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Maitland Christian Church, Maitland. The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the church in Maitland.

Memorials are suggested to the Maitland Christian Church, 200 S. 4th St., Maitland, MO, 64466. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.