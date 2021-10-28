Christensen, Michelle R. 1967-2021 Lee's Summit, Mo.

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Michelle Renee Christensen, 54, of Lee's Summit Missouri, died on Oct. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family in St. Robert, Missouri. She was born May 16, 1967, in Maryville, Missouri, to Edward Christensen, Jr., and Sondra Kay (Gatrel). She was raised in Savannah, Missouri, where she graduated in the class of 1985.
Michelle married Robert Nold, gave birth to her treasured son, Steven, and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force for seven years as an Arabic Linguist. After being honorably discharged she attended CMSU in Warrensburg, Missouri, where she earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Dietetics. She then continued her education and earned a teaching certificate in Special Education to work with special needs children, which was her passion. Michelle was devoted to her students and loved her time working with them. She had a wonderful way of connecting to the kids and was a great encourager of their progress. One of her favorite pastimes was taking nature photos and she leaves behind many beautiful framed photographs.
Michelle is survived by her son, Steven; both parents; and four sisters, Barbara Briner (Randy) of Richland, Missouri, Tracey Christensen of St. Robert, Missouri, Kelly Owens of Lee's Summit, and Lisa Christensen of St. Robert. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and dear friends.
Cremation is entrusted to Null & Sons funeral home in Rolla, Missouri. A memorial service will be held at Unity Village Chapel, in Lee's Summit, on Oct. 30, 2021, with the service starting at 11 a.m. and a reception to follow. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Adopt A Classroom Organization, for the Sherwood Autism Center, Kansas City, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
