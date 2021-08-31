Christensen, Earl T. 1935-2021 Lee's Summit, Mo.

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Earl Thomas "Tommy" Christensen, 85, passed away peacefully Aug. 24, 2021, at his home in Lee's Summit, Missouri. He was born in St. Joseph to Paul Barney and Lanora (Maxine) Christensen. Earl graduated from Lafayette High School and served in the US Army during the cold war working at a radar facility in Greenland. After the military he worked at Thermador Corporation as a plant manager for over 25 years.
A devoted Christian, Earl attended Woods Chapel Methodist Church in Lee's Summit. He was married to Joyce Elliott Christensen, the beloved mother of his two children.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and sister, Gwendolyn Crawford.
Survivors include daughter, Mindy Smith of Alta Loma, California; son, Bryan Christensen of Los Angeles, California; and grandchildren, Alexus, Austin, Amber, Zachariah and Malachi. He is also survived by brothers, Paul Christensen, Jr. of Fremont California, Freddy Christensen, of St Joseph, and Roxann Christensen Barnes of Kingsville, Missouri. Services will be held in California. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
