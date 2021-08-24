Christen, Jane 1919-2021 Rock Port, Mo.

ROCK PORT, Mo. - Jane Christen, 102, passed away Aug. 15, 2021, at her Rock Port, Missouri, home.
Jane was born Jan. 9, 1919, in Oregon, Missouri, to Winfield and Ida Mae (Donovan) Hodgin. She graduated from Oregon High School in 1936.
Jane worked at First Stockyards Bank in St. Joseph, the Holt County FSA Office, the Atchison County FSA Office, and the Bank of Atchison County. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Rock Port, where she taught Sunday school for 70 years.
Jane married Wesley Christen in 1942, and they were married 60 years before Wesley passed away. Also preceding her in death were her parents; son, Joe Christen; brothers, W. Ray Hodgin and Leo Scott "Jack" Hodgin; sisters, Blanche Springer, Marie Morgan, Thelma Hedgepeth, and Cordonna Klink; and two infant siblings.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Jane Christen of Rock Port; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.