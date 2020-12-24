AGENCY, Mo. - Elaine Marie (Kline) Chirieleison, 82, Agency, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

She was born March 1, 1938, to James and Elizabeth (Elam) Kline, Sr.

Elaine married John Chirieleison June 9, 1959; he survives of the home.

She was a Southwestern Bell operator from 1957 to 1980. Elaine worked in maintenance at Sherwood medical from 1984 to 1993 and she also worked for the school district, for seven years.

Elaine enjoyed having family gatherings. She loved dancing, gardening and taking photos.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Jim Kline; and sister, Caroline Klawuhn.

Survivors: her husband of 61 years, John; children, John M. Chirieleison, Debbie Stagner; grandchildren: Caprice, Kendall and Keri Stagner, Darlisa Finney (Brett), Gabrielle Chirieleison; great-grandchildren: Sawyer Penland, Kaiser and Kolten Finney; brothers: Bud Kline (Sandy), John Kline (Patty), Fred Kline, (Jan); Marilyn Browning; Elizabeth Atkinson (L.J.); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Journey Baptist Church, St. Joseph.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.