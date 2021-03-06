Chimenti, Barbara J. 1943-2021 Westmont, Ill.

WESTMONT, Ill. - We are heartbroken to report that Barbara Jean "BJ" Morgan Chimenti died peacefully on Feb. 22, 2021, surrounded by family and beloved pets, after courageously fighting a rare cancer for several months. BJ was born in St. Joseph on Oct. 30, 1943, to Edward Morgan of Troy, Kansas, and Barbara (Morey) Morgan of Clay Center, Kansas.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Norm; her sons, Derek and Chad; daughters-in-law, Marybeth (Marzewski) and Katie (Lynch); and her grandchildren, Savanna, Dante, Madeline and Siena.

It is not possible to capture all that BJ was on this earth. She brightened every life she touched with her warmth, her beauty, her charm, her wit, her many talents, her elegance and her compassion. She embraced all living things. She was the sun and the moon to her husband and family.

A graduate of St. Joseph Central High, she put herself through college and became a flight attendant for TWA. She and Norm met on March 16, 1965, on a TWA flight, and were married five months later. BJ's career with TWA spanned many years and took many forms, including at the corporate marketing level. Later, BJ served on numerous non-profit organization Boards and tirelessly, joyfully and selflessly engaged in countless volunteer charitable activities in the Hinsdale area. Most recently she served on the Boards of Family Shelter Service and Hinsdale Humane Society. BJ loved all animals and they loved her. The Volunteer of the Year Award of Family Shelter Service is known as the BJ Chimenti Award.

She owned and operated Biondi women's store in Hinsdale. As one of the founders of The Community House Players, BJ appeared in all performances of Community Revue since 1997, including a cameo appearance last year while undergoing chemotherapy. Her cancer was incurable, but she chose to battle it all out with her customary determination and positivity, earning the title "badass" from the infusion nurses. Until her illness, she and Norm attended 40 consecutive Community House Christmas Balls. BJ's light shined at the many parties she so loved.

Her passion for exotic travel was unmatched. BJ's and her family's travels took her to every continent. She embraced penguins in Antarctica, fed and bathed elephants in Thailand, swam with sharks in the Galapagos Islands, frolicked with newborn Humpbacks in Baja and climbed African mountains to bond with gorillas. All of this barely scratches the surface and does not do the amazing BJ justice.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in BJ's name to Hinsdale Humane Society/Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center 21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL 60521 or www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org/. She will like that.

BJ's interment was private. A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. To attend please visit www.powellfuneraldirectors.com. A social event celebrating BJ's shining life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Brian Powell, Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale, 630-703-9131. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.