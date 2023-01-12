WATHENA, Kan. - Perry Andrew Chilcoat, 46, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at his home. He was born June 1, 1976, in St. Joseph, son of Barbara and James Chilcoat. He graduated from DeKalb, Missouri, High School, and worked at Tyson Foods, Bracken, Atchison, Kansas, and Ameri Mills. Perry enjoyed fishing, scrapping, gaming, playing mini golf and spending time with his kids and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by father, James Perry Chilcoat.

To plant a tree in memory of - Chilcoat as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

