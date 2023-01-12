WATHENA, Kan. - Perry Andrew Chilcoat, 46, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at his home. He was born June 1, 1976, in St. Joseph, son of Barbara and James Chilcoat. He graduated from DeKalb, Missouri, High School, and worked at Tyson Foods, Bracken, Atchison, Kansas, and Ameri Mills. Perry enjoyed fishing, scrapping, gaming, playing mini golf and spending time with his kids and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by father, James Perry Chilcoat.
Survivors include wife, Julia May Chilcoat, of the home; mother, Barbara Chilcoat, St. Joseph; four daughters, Katie (Nicolas) O'Donnell, Amy (Zakari) Geary, Cheyanne (Kenton) Rohrer, and Abigail Chilcoat; nine grandchildren; a brother, Tony (Antonette) Chilcoat, Kansas City, Missouri; a sister, Lisa (Mark) Jenkins, Faucett, Missouri; two brothers-in- law, Richard Weyer, and Billy Kerns III; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial services & public live stream following at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt Nauman officiating.
Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Chilcoat as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.