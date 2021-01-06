Chesnut, Delbert 1940-2021

SKIDMORE, Mo. - Delbert Chesnut, 80, of Skidmore, passed away Jan. 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Dec. 20, 1940, at the family home south of Skidmore.

He graduated from Skidmore High School in 1958.

Delbert joined the Marines after graduating. He was honorably discharged from the Marines.

He lived and worked a short time in Rockford, Illinois, before moving back to Skidmore to farm and truck the rest of his life.

He drove for William's Lawn Seed in Maryville, Missouri, for a number of years.

He was an excellent fisherman and enjoyed fishing with his buddies.

He loved going dancing, especially the waltz and being a goat farmer.

He was an extremely kind and patient man, as evidenced by his raising of three daughters and a constant stream of girls invading his home, weekly. He took it all in stride and considered it a blessing to have an increased labor force on the farm.

Delbert was a positive force and an encouraging influence in every life he encountered. To know him was to love him.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 100 of Maryville, a member of the Skidmore United Methodist Church and a Charter member of the Eagles/Bearcat Lodge 3669 of Maryville.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, James Andrew and Ethel Marie (Porter) Chesnut; infant sister, Linda Marie Chesnut; sister, Anita L. Woods; and son-in-law, John Hafner.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cheryl L. (Rogers) Chesnut, of the home. They were married May 4, 1962, in Elmo, Missouri.

They had three daughters: Kimberely (Kim) Ann, (Robin Bennett), Skidmore, Rochelle (Shelly) Lynn Hafner Zahradka (Bill), Wolf Point, Montana, Rebecca (Becky) S. Hughes (Jeff), St. Joseph. He has six grandkids: Hannah Hafner, Broden Hafner (Amber), Sarah Copenhaver (Easton), Dalton Hafner, Bailey Hughes (Sebastian Romiti), Briar Hughes and step-grandson, Wyatt Zahradka. He has one great-grandson, Emerson Copenhaver; brother, Allen Chesnut (Alice) Skidmore.

He has many nieces and nephews, that always loved to come to Uncle Delbert's house. It was like Old MacDonald's Farm. Along with numerous cousins.

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Price Funeral Home.

Burial: Quitman Cemetery, Quitman, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to Quitman Cemetery c/o Cheryl Chesnut 29136 Hwy 113, Skidmore, Missouri 64487 or AsceraCare Hospice310 E. Price Ave, Suite B, Savannah, Missouri 64485, or a memorial of your choice.

