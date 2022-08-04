Cheshire, Gerald K. 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Aug 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gerald Keith Cheshire, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.On Oct. 15, 1951, he was born in Beaumont, Texas, to J.C. and Edith (Hilderbrand) Cheshire.He married Regenia Eddins on Aug. 20, 1976, in Silsbee, Texas. She survives of the home.Gerald was a diehard Cowboys and Astros fan. He retired from WRDC.He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra Coe; brother, Ralph D. Cheshire.Survivors include his wife; children, Katina Kersey (Jake), Candee Choate (Don), Brandon Cheshire, Courtney Cheshire, Ashton Cheshire; grandchildren, Kylie and Aiden Choate, Ava Thibodeaux, Korbyn Pittsenbarger; sister, Phyllis Eastham (Wes); sister-in-law, Jamie Eddins (Denise); extended family and friends.Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Inurnment services in Texas pending.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Cheshire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gerald Keith Cheshire Cremation Christianity Jamie Eddins Texas Ralph D. Cheshire Parents Friend × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug 4, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 3, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 2, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSavannah man arrested in daylong standoff with SJPDTwo St. Joseph residents killed in Friday accidentCrumbl Cookies coming to St. JosephLocal couple brings new coffee shop to DowntownMissouri county sheriffs deny FBI concealed carry permit auditHeavy law enforcement presence seen on 17th StreetSt. Joseph man starts ice cream cart to honor Mexican rootsMan hospitalized after losing control of vehicle on the BeltOffender dies at St. Joseph correctional center SundaySeveral detained after heavy police presence on Jules
