Cherry, Dr. Jack L. D.D.S. 1931-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Dr. Jack Lee Cherry, D.D.S. was born on Aug. 19, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Emmett "Happy" and Lillian (Owens) Cherry, and passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, at the age of 91.

Jack graduated from Kansas City East High School in 1949 where he was a member of the National Honor Society, football and basketball teams, and the City Champion track team where he was All State. He was also an Eagle Scout and in the Navy Reserves.

