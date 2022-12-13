Cherry, Dr. Jack L. D.D.S. 1931-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Dr. Jack Lee Cherry, D.D.S. was born on Aug. 19, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Emmett "Happy" and Lillian (Owens) Cherry, and passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, at the age of 91.
Jack graduated from Kansas City East High School in 1949 where he was a member of the National Honor Society, football and basketball teams, and the City Champion track team where he was All State. He was also an Eagle Scout and in the Navy Reserves.
In August 1954 he married Carolyn Quinley and to this union two children were born, Mark Lee, in 1957, and Valerie Jayne, in 1968. Jack graduated with the highest honors from the University of Missouri- Kansas City School of Dentistry in 1966 where he was a member of the Rho Chapter of Omicron Kappa Upsilon.
He then moved his family to Albany, Missouri where he practiced dentistry for over 41 years.
Dr. Cherry was a past president of the Albany Country Club and Rotary Club. He was a member of the National Field Trial Association, Missouri Trap Shooters Association, American Dental Association, and many other organizations.
After the passing of Carolyn, he married Edna Wyatt on Nov. 28, 1986, and gained two adult children, Kelly and John.
Jack had a brilliant mind and a competitive spirit. He loved sports of all kinds. He enjoyed watching the Chiefs, Royals, KU Basketball, the Olympic Games, and his children and grandchildren's sporting events. When asked just a few short months ago which were his favorites to watch, Jack said, with tears in his eyes, that it was watching his son, Mark, pitch in his summer college league baseball games and his daughter, Valerie, run the 400M at district and state track. Jack played in over 100 golf tournaments over his lifetime. He also competed in the National Trap Shooting Championship in Vandalia, Ohio. He was an amateur pilot, loved quail hunting, and field trials. He owned several English pointer bird dogs and Tennessee Walking horses. He also enjoyed roller coasters. His favorite being the one at New York, New York, in Las Vegas. Dr. Cherry loved Colorado, where he spent two weeks every summer vacationing there for over 50 years. He traveled all over the Colorado Rockies while hiking and sightseeing. He and Edna also enjoyed making and building crafts for several years.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn; and sister, Barbara.
He is survived by his wife Edna; son, Mark (Wendy) Cherry; daughter, Valerie (Allen) Swisher; stepdaughter, Kelly (Lance) Wyatt; and stepson, John (Carla) Wyatt; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and former patients.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Albany First Baptist Church followed by a graveside service at the Grandview Cemetery under direction of the Roberson-Polley Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the Mosaic Care-Hospice or the Albany First Baptist Church in care of Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Dr. Cherry's family would also like to thank the numerous caregivers over the years for their love and compassion shown to Jack and a very special thank you to Jesse Owens for his never ending daily support for Jack and Edna. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
