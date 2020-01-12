Cheramy, Thelma M. 1933-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Thelma M. Cheramy, 86, of Bolckow, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Laverna Village in Savannah.

She was born in Amazonia, Missouri, to James and Ollie (Todd) Noble on March 24, 1933, the seventh of nine children.

She lived most of her life in Bolckow, Missouri, and worked 20 years at LaVerna Village.

On June 19, 1952, she married Albert Lee Wilson Jr. of Nodaway and he preceded her in death in 1992.

On July 12, 1993, she married Edward Roy Cheramy of Kansas City and he preceded her in death in 2009.

Survivors include: her sons: Ralph (Norma) Wilson of Maitland, Missouri, Roger (Ann) Wilson of St. Joseph and Edward (Shirley) Cheramy of Tucson, Arizona; daughters, Donna Smith (Dave McFarland) of Manistique, Michigan and Wanda Wilson of St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; four brothers; four sisters; grandson, Brett Wilson; and great-granddaughter, Shelby Wilson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.

Family will receive and visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, in St. Joseph.

Memorial contribution can be made to AseraCare Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.