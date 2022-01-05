Chenoweth, Joanna S. 1957-2021 Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. - Joanna Stephanie Chenoweth, age 64, of Ozark, passed away Dec. 25, 2021.
She entered this life on June 27, 1957, the daughter of Francis and Barbara (Musser) Martin in St. Joseph.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Kenneth Bottorff.
A loving and caring mother, Joanna loved every moment that she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren. Each one she held in dear regard, creating special memories. She loved horses and going fishing. The time spent with Joanna will be treasured in the hearts of those who knew her.
She is survived by: her sons: Chadrick Bottorff, Scott George Jr. and Tristin George, all of Missouri; 10 grandchildren; brothers: Edward Martin of Olathe, Kansas, John Martin of Nebraska, and Kenneth Martin of California; and several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
