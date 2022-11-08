John was born on March 3, 2018 to Laura and John Chavez. He was a proud member of Mrs. Comilla's pre-k class at St. Francis. John was kind, funny, stubborn, shy and most of all loving. He loved his dinosaurs, his friends, his animals, his family. No words can describe the hole that John has left behind. His love filled our soul and made us better people.
John was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2020. He was currently in remission but suffered from numerous infections. John fought until the very end and never complained. John gave us hope and gave us the determination to enjoy all the moments in life.
John is survived by his mommy and daddy; his sissy, Elizabeth; and his best friend and brother, Carson. He is also survived by his grandparents, John and Donna Chavez and John and Barbara Lutz; and his great-grandmothers, Mary Harrell and Karen Chavez. John is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and strangers that were Dino Strong with him.
Preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Al and Nancy Deken, Normal Harrell, John and Betty Lutz; and John 'Sonny' Chavez; and great-uncle David Harrell.
The family would like to thank all the people that have supported and cared for John these last two years.
Donations St. Francis School/church or a dinosaur to the Noyes home in John's honor.
Parish rosary 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. A visitation will follow until 8 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Laura and John Chavez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.