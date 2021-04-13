Esperanza "Hope" Chavez-Martinez, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, hospital. She was born Aug. 1, 1924, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Mary and Nicolas Valle. She graduated from Holy Rosary Catholic grade school, retired from Custom Cable company and was also a homemaker. Hope loved her Catholic faith, going to mass and praying the rosary daily. She was a great cook who loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the St. James Catholic Church.

Hope was preceded in death by first husband, Jesse Chavez; second husband, Gus Martinez; her parents; sons, Jesse Chavez, and John M. Chavez; brother, Joe Valle; sisters, Loretta Salcedo, Marcelina Becerra, and Angelina Valle.

Survivors include daughters, Delores (Walter) Myers, Kansas City, Missouri, Ramona (Bill) Atkinson, St. Joseph, Margaret (Walter) Imm, Smithville, Missouri, Frances (Craig) Wahlert, St. Joseph, Mary (Steve) Merritt, St. Joseph; sons, Daniel (Pam) Chavez, Gardner, Kansas, Larry (Linda) Chavez, Kansas City, Kansas and Tom (Marolyn) Chavez; 21 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; and several great great grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Jones, Omaha, Nebraska.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m., Monday with the family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the St. James Catholic Church.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.