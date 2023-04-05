Carl D. Chatfield, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away March 30, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Carl was born on May 14, 1931, in Marion County, Missouri, to the late Jaudon and Georgia (Baker) Chatfield.
He married Rita Peterson on May 30, 1959, at St. Patrick Church, in St. Joseph.
He graduated from Central High School Class of 1949 and St. Joseph Junior College, receiving his Bachelor's degree from Northwest Missouri State University. Carl received his master's degree in Mathematics from Emporia State College as well as his Master's degree in Secondary Education from Northwest Missouri State University. He retired from the St. Joseph School District after 30 years of service as a teacher, coach and administrator.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean conflict.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Earl.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rita; and children, Judith Dykes, Deborah Chatfield (Dan Mason), Nancy Meers (Randy), Charles Chatfield (Stephanie); grandchildren, J.C. Dykes, Sydney Meers, Whitney Meers, Isaac Chatfield, Matthew Mason, Isabella Chatfield, Ivan Chatfield.
Visitation was held on Sunday, April 2, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral services were held at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel on Monday, April 3, at 10 a.m. followed by Military Honors at the chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Mosaic Hospice team for the care rendered to Carl during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
