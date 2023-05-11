Chase, Marjorie J. 1951-2023 Eldon, Mo.

ELDON, Mo. - Marjorie Juanita "Marge" Swope Chase, of Eldon, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, was born on April 23, 1951, to James and Hazel (Hawk) Swope, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 7, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Danny, James "JR" Swope, Patricia Miller, and Bonnie Burgess.
She is survived by her daughters, Marci (John) Hurley, Katrina Dieter (Brian) Nelson; grandchildren, Victor Yantis Jr. (Tabitha), Rachel Shirley, Caleb, JoHanna and Kaitlyn Nelson, Keanna (Christian) and Sean (Sheila) Hurley; great-grandchildren, Patience, Elena, James, Onofrio, Alyssia and Remington Siblings Lois Swope Miller, David and Ronnie Swope.
Marge was a hard working single mother whom lived her life through scripture and prayer. Her time was spent influencing everyone she met through her contagious smile, non judgmental ways, humbleness, and her use of scripture. Family was her priority, children were drawn to her playful, loving, and gentle personality. Her hugs felt like home to everyone. Classic cars, old time Rock N' Roll, a good story, and talking about Jesus brought joy to her life.
As Marge awaited to be received by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family was by her side celebrating her life by singing praise to God and reciting her favorite scriptures. She witnessed her own celebration as her family returned the love she had shown them and assured her that she impacted her legacy for generations to come.
There will be no services, as she has been cremated under the direction of Hodges & Scott, of Osage Beach, Missouri. Her final wishes have been fulfilled. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Chase as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
