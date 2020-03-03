Chartier, Lynn E. 1948-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. - Lynn E. Chartier, 71, of Atchison, died on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Lynn was born on Nov. 8, 1948, in Concordia, Kansas, the son of Louie and Maxine (Layton) Chartier.

He graduated from Atchison High School in 1966.

Lynn enlisted with the United States Navy, but was sent to the Third Marine Division and saw action during the Vietnam War.

After returning from the service, Lynn worked for Rockwell International, then Atchison Casting. He was a supervisor when he retired in 2003, after 32 years.

Mr. Chartier was a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church, Good Intent, Kansas, and the VFW, Post # 1175, Atchison.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and especially spending time with his wife, family and grandchildren.

He was married to Debra Bell, on July 24, 1970.

She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: three sons: Steve (Margo) Chartier, Horton, Kansas, Michael (Jessica) Chartier, Hiawatha, Kansas, and Scott (Janafer) Chartier, Atchison; a brother, Wayne (Carolee) Chartier, McPherson, Kansas; a sister, Arlene (Richard) Grame, Lancaster, Kansas; two sisters-in-law, Beth Chartier, Herndon, Kansas, and Linda Chartier, Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

His parents; and three brothers: Norman, Richard and Dale Chartier; and sister-in-law, Carol Chartier, preceded him in death.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the St. Louis Church, Good Intent, with Fr. Hugh Sundeme as Celebrant.

Burial will follow in the Alderson Cemetery.

A Parish prayer service will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, with visitation to follow until 8:30 p.m., at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Louis Church Youth Group or the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1175, Atchison, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.