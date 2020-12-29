KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Marilyn L. Chapple, 89, Kansas City Missouri, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, passed away, Dec. 11, 2020, in Liberty, Missouri.
Preceded: parents, Werner and Olivia (Rohwer) Linneman; husband, Bob Chapple; siblings, Wernell Linneman, Gerald Linneman, Athlene Robertson.
Survivors: children, Larry Chapple (Sharon), Overland Park, Kansas, Cheri Dryer (Darrell), Liberty, Missouri, Julie Treloar, St. Louis, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Andrew Chapple (Nicole), Valerie Chapple, Kent Dryer (Stacy), Kirk Dryer (Cody Swiney), Kelcie Beahan (Eric), Timothy Treloar, Susan Treloar; seven great- grandchildren.
Private Memorial Service: 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
There is no visitation.
Private Inurnment: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials: Graves Chapple Research Farm or Community Hospital-Fairfax for new X-Ray machine.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.