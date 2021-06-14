KEARNEY, Mo. - Arthur Todd Chapman, 70, of Kearney, passed away at his home on May 22, 2021, in the company of his faithful and loving canine companion, Duke.

Todd was born Nov. 17, 1950, in St. Joseph, to A.L. "Dink" and Theresa (Thirifay) Chapman. He spent his childhood years in Cameron, Missouri, and graduated from St. Rita's Academy and Cameron High School, Class of '68.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. Upon his Honorable Discharge, he returned to Missouri, married Barbara Collins, and was employed by Hallmark Corporation and retired from Clay County Parks and Recreation Department.

Todd possessed a wonderful sense of humor, supported his Minnesota Vikings and cherished his canines. He remained a gregarious and caring uncle to his family members and was always there for his friends. He shall be dearly missed and forever loved.

Todd is preceded in death by his parents, Dink and Theresa Chapman.

Survivors include: canine companion, Duke; ex-wife, Barbara Collins; sister and brother-in-law, Drs. Cay and Mike Casey, Coronado, California; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Cherie Chapman, Lockwood, Missouri; eight nieces and nephews; and 20 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial: 9:30 a.m. June 19, 2021, at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron.

In lieu of flowers you are welcome to make a donation to Howard Porter VFW Post 5717, Kearney MO or the Liberty Animal Shelter serving Clay County in Todd's memory.

Donations may be left at the back of the church or sent to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Cameron.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.