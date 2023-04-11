Chambers, Ruby E. Hiawatha, Kan.

HIAWATHA, Kan. - Ruby E. Chambers, 82, of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 8, 2023, with family by her side at the home of her daughters in St. Joseph.
She married Eldon "Jim" Chambers in December 1956. They were married nearly 60 years before his death Dec. 11, 2014. Ruby was also preceded in death by a son, Larry Chambers; her parents; a granddaughter, Tonya; brother, James White Cloud Rhodd; two sisters, Doris Bailey and Regina Jensen.
She was a direct descendent of Chief White Cloud of the Ioway Tribe and sister to Jimmy Rhodd, their last tribal chief.
Survivors include two daughters, Jacklyn Chambers, Starr Evans; a son, James Chambers; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha after 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday. Family and friends will gather for visitation and Drum Services at the George Ogden Building on the Iowa Reservation, White Cloud, Kansas, starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
A Celebration of Ruby's life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the George Ogden Building.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Humane Society or St. Jude's Children Hospital, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
