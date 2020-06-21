Rickey Lee Chambers, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home.

Rickey was born Oct. 31, 1956, to Ardale and Rhodena (Fisher) Chambers, in St. Joseph.

Rickey graduated from Helen Davis School and participated in Special Olympics.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Donna Vogel; and niece, Dee Ann Vogel.

Rickey is survived by: his siblings, Larry Chambers (Gerry), Beverly Farrow (Lonnie); brother-in-law, Dennis Vogel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 5: to 7 p.m.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at our chapel.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Special Olympics, in Rickey's name. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.