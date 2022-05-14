Chambers, Eldon R. 1950-2022 Albany, Mo. May 14, 2022 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALBANY, Mo. - Eldon Ray Chambers, 72, of Albany, passed away May 9, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in Albany.He was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Gentry County, Missouri, the son of the late Garland Rex and Eva Marie (Sweat) Chambers.Eldon was a farmer.Survivors: son, Dustin Chambers; daughters: Sandee Chambers, Mallory Chambers, all of Albany, Tabitha Moffat, Kansas City, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren.Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Monday, May 16, at the First Baptist Church in Albany.Inurnment will follow in the Rouse Cemetery, Darlington, Missouri.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Chambers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Albany Missouri Grandchild Christianity Law Dustin Chambers Rex Sandee Chambers Mallory Chambers × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 14, 2022 Late Notices, May 13, 2022 Late Notices, May 12, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSchool district announces three new leadersInjury sidelines judge for indefinite periodOfficer, woman suffer injuries in Tuesday accidentDecision looms on fate of aging I-229 bridgeMother, five kids move into new Habitat for Humanity homeMissouri Western, North Central college near landmark agreementSt. Joseph man injured in stabbing on FrederickRestaurant Week brings special deals to St. JosephMoDOT to fix Pear Street ditches, site of fatal accident'Fantastic president' retains student support
