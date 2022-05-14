Chambers, Eldon R. 1950-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Eldon Ray Chambers, 72, of Albany, passed away May 9, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in Albany.

He was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Gentry County, Missouri, the son of the late Garland Rex and Eva Marie (Sweat) Chambers.

Eldon was a farmer.

Survivors: son, Dustin Chambers; daughters: Sandee Chambers, Mallory Chambers, all of Albany, Tabitha Moffat, Kansas City, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren.

Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Monday, May 16, at the First Baptist Church in Albany.

Inurnment will follow in the Rouse Cemetery, Darlington, Missouri.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

