Chamberlain, Betty R. 1928-2021 Rock Port, Mo.

ROCK PORT, Mo. - Betty Ramona (Smith) Chamberlain, matriarch of a large and growing brood, passed away with her children by her side on Dec. 16, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
Betty was born in Atchison County, Missouri, on May 11, 1928, the eldest of five daughters of Walter and Goldie (Beam) Smith.
Betty graduated from Rock Port High School in 1946. She attended Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, majoring in education.
She taught for a few years before marrying Gregory Wheeler Chamberlain on April 12, 1950. Greg passed away on Oct. 7, 2016.
Greg and Betty opened Chamberlain Funeral Home in 1966, and Betty became a licensed funeral director. She also continued to substitute teach. Betty worked in the funeral business, but her primary focus was always her family.
They purchased the funeral home in Oregon, Missouri, in 1986, and built a new funeral home in Mound City in 1995.
Betty was also preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; an infant son; and son, Greg II "G" Chamberlain.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Lynn of Rock Port, LTC Scott (U.S. Army Ret.) and his wife Irene of Winchester, Virginia, and Chris (Melissa Masonbrink) of Rock Port; daughter and favorite son-in-law, Marcy and Mark McMahon, Rock Port; 19 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Gail Chamberlain; sisters, Delores Harrington, Shirley Hughes, Jo Woodward, and Beverly Scamman; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials: Any local cemetery or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Cards may be sent in care of Marcy McMahon, 210 West Clay, Rock Port.
Online condolences may be sent to www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
As per her wishes, private family graveside services and interment were held at Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
