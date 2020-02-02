Barbara Kay Chamberlain, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, with her loving family and best friend by her side.

Barbara was born on Dec. 18, 1953, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, the youngest of four children, to Mary Ellen (Place) Whitt and Estes Whitt.

Barbara worked as a care-giver and a homemaker to her wonderful family for the majority of her life.

Barbara was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Cameron, Missouri.

Barbara loved watching sports and was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs; additionally, she enjoyed taking breath taking photos of scenic views and her gorgeous family members.

Above all, family and friends were most important to her. She was such a proud mother and loving: daughter, grandmother, and friend, to so many.

The lives she touched and impacted with her unconditional love, from the moment you met her, will forever be missed.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: sister, Sandy Pankey, and brother, Rick Whitt.

Survivors include: her three wonderful children; son, James Maddock and spouse Jenna Buhman, son, David Chamberlain, and spouse Courtney (Boner), Chamberlain, and daughter, Jessica Chamberlain; sister, Carloyn Smith; additionally, five grandchildren: Maddison Maddock, Kymper Chamberlain, Louden Chamberlain, Ryker Chamberlain and Eli Meadows; and her best friend, Vicki Fraze.

Although Barbara's life story has been written and complete, The story of her legacy has just gotten started. Barbara was able to donate her organs- another unselfish way to always help others in need; her way of life was always to help others.

Barbara's family would like to thank the amazing group of caregivers that worked so hard to try and save Barbara's life, for her duration and courageous battle to cancer. Your professionalism, care and love will never be forgotten by her family.

Barbara's desire was not to hold a service in lieu of her life.

Barbara's memories and life long compassion will remain forever in everyone's hearts and memories.

A small gathering will be held for at a later date, in lieu of her journey of life.

Mrs. Chamberlain has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Per Barbara's wishes, no visitation or services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Barbara's sons, David Chamberlain and James Maddock.

