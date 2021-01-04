T.J. Terry Wayne Chalender Jr. 27, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

He was born Nov. 27, 1993, in St. Joseph, son of Beth and Terry W. Chalender.

He attended Central High School and worked in family landscaping business with TK Lawn and Landscaping.

He enjoyed politics, video games, shooting his gun at the range. He also loved to drive, listen to music, watch funny movies. He loved animals and spending time with his children.

He was always trying to be a better person and to improve his life and others.

He was a member of the Grace Evangelical Church.

T.J. was preceded in death by: father, Terry Wayne Chalender; maternal grandparents, Glen and Norma Jean Dunnihoo; and paternal grandfather, Bill Gray.

Survivors include: mother, Beth Chalender of Saint Joseph; three children: Eric, Lily and Connor Chalender; sisters, Jeanann Chalender and Savannah Snyder; brother, Glen Chalender, paternal grandmother, Barbara Jean Benedict; nieces and nephews: Nathan, Amethyst, Madilynn and Elijah; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of T.J.'s Life with public live stream will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Clyde Pritchett officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The laying to rest will be at the Helena Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the T.J. Chalender memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.