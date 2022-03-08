Cerniglia, Salvatore J. 1941-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Salvatore J. "Sam" Cerniglia, of St. Joseph, passed away on March 4, 2022. Sam was born on Oct. 31, 1941, in Kansas City, Missouri; the son of Sam Cerniglia and Katherine (Canino) Cerniglia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John; and his brother-in-law.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann (Cerniglia) Waller; sister-in-law; cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Sam spent his childhood in Kansas City with his extended family, including close cousins. He attended Rockhurst High School and College, served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, spent his career in administration of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Cathedral Church, participating in the choir, as a eucharistic minister, and a lector. He volunteered for church related organizations and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He selflessly cared for family members throughout his life. He is loved and will be missed by his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial donations to Cathedral Church, Mir House of Prayer, or other preferred charity.
Parish Rosary Thursday, March 10, 2022, 5 p.m. with visitation following until 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Friday at Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.