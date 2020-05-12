John M. Cerniglia, 65, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.

John was born on May 23, 1954 in Kansas City, Missouri.

He married Pennie J. Myers June 6, 1983. She survives of the home.

John graduated from Methodist Medical Center School of Nursing. He worked as an emergency room nurse for 35 years at Heartland Regional Medical Center now Mosaic Life Care.

Throughout John's nursing career, he dedicated his time to the PALS, ACLS, and BLS programs as an American Heart Association instructor. John had a knack for seeing the potential in novice medical personel and became a mentor to many.

John was known around the ER for his ornery grin, encouraging pep talks, and honest opinion. Those who had the honor of working with him including all of his daughters will remember him as the calm in the chaos, the comic relief when tensions ran high, and all have mentioned the mark he has left on their careers.

John enjoyed wood working, playing guitar, listening to music, and spending time with his 14 grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by: his twin boys, John and Joseph; his parents, Sam and Katherine (Canino) Cerniglia; and brother-in-law, Michael Waller.

John is also survived by his: children, Janessa (Joshua) Johnson, Christa (Clifford) Hughes, Patricia (James) Hawkins, Angela (Jared) Conard; grandchildren, Oliver, Claire, Cole, Emma, Jase, Caitlyn, Chloe, Madilyn, Prestin, Zaine, Carson, Hagan, Aubry, and Chyann; brother, Salvatore Cerniglia; sister, MaryAnn Waller and her four children.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Parish Rosary 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.