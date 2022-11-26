Caywood, Donald G. 1942-2022 Savannah, Mo. Nov 26, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAVANNAH, Mo. - Donald G. Caywood, 79, of Savannah, passed away Nov. 24, 2022, at a St. Joseph hospital.Donald was formerly of Fillmore, Missouri and farmed in that area. He also worked for many years for Andrew County Road and Bridge Department.Services: Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Savannah, where the family will greet friends beginning at 1 p.m.Online condolences may be left at, and a full obituary is available at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Savannah Donald G. Caywood St. Joseph Christianity Work Condolence Missouri Obituary Hospital × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 26, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 25, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 23, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFamily remembers victim at murder sentencingStudents disheartened by student loan forgiveness changeTwo dead, child injured after Friday crashSingle engine plane crashes off taxiway at RosecransKillin leaving YWCAMan dies in Tuesday afternoon crash in Nodaway CountyHoroscopes for Nov. 23Pilot improving after single-engine plane crashes off taxiway at Rosecrans5-year-old dies in crash near GowerMan seriously injured in Tuesday morning crash
