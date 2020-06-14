Richard W. Caw, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
He was born Oct. 8, 1951.
Richard was a construction worker.
He liked to sing karaoke and loved music.
He was an all-around jokester.
Preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Robert Caw; and sister, Lynn Bolinger.
Survivors include: very best friend and companion, Becky Snyder; son, Thomas Wayne Caw (Alba) of Dallas, Texas; daughters, Bobbie Jolene Montero of Irving, Texas and Crystal Hall of Houston, Texas; sisters: Patty Carter, Cherri Morton, Lori Justus and Julie Guess; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; beloved dog, Missy; and numerous extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 10 a.m. to Noon, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at: simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.