Janice Marie (Bolinger) Caw, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at a local health care facility. She was born March 13, 1949, in Creston, Iowa, daughter of Violet and Lloyd Bolinger. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1967. Janice enjoyed reading, going to garage sales and her collectables. She also enjoyed her regular lunches with the Lafayette Lunch Ladies.
Janice was preceded in death by husband, Robert Caw in 2004 and her parents.
Survivors include, children, Angie (Terry) Richey, David Caw and Daniel (Jeanie) Caw, all of St. Joseph; her twin sister, Joyce (Jim) Ozenberger of St. Joseph; brothers, Rick (Anna) Bolinger of St. Joseph and Dennis Bolinger of Savannah, Missouri; four grandchildren, Brittany and Adam Caw, Devon and Dayton Richey; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Parker, Alex, Izzy, Archie, Theo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Caw has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Rupp Funeral Home.
